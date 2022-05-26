WATCH: Pilot's Sweet Announcement for Co-passenger Wife is Melting Hearts

Setting couple goals in the air, a commercial airline pilot melted her wife’s and numerous other netizens’ hearts by making the sweetest flight announcement.

The heartwarming moment went viral in no time. The clip, uploaded by the woman, Zahra, on Instagram, shows her waving at her husband, Alneez Virani, from outside the aircraft while he was in the cockpit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdxqIzujWa8/

According to Zahra’s caption, she had been on flights earlier with her husband being the pilot in command but did not know that this time would be so special. “Nothing even comes close to this one,” she writes.

In the video, as Zahra boards the flight en route to Mumbai and takes a seat, she hears a familiar voice making an in-flight announcement. It turns out that Alneez was making a special announcement for his wife to make her flight memorable.

“Some days you get a special flight, and today is one such flight. And I have a special passenger with us on this flight. I have the privilege of flying my wife to Mumbai,” the Indigo pilot is heard saying. Virani added that the gesture might be small for many but it meant a lot to him. “Just wished to share the happiness with all of you on board,” he said.

After her husband’s adorable and unexpected gesture, Zahra was seen smiling and blushing in the clip. “I had no idea he would do this for me,” she wrote along with the video. She further added that she could not stop smiling for the rest of her flight.

While the Captain impressed Zahra in a unique way, she expressed her love for him through a small yet heartfelt note beside the video. “I will say it again, it is my greatest blessing being your wife,” it read. She added that the moment got etched in her heart forever and that she will never forget it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.