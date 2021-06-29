Watch: Pilot's View of Breathtaking Mumbai Skyline While Landing Airplane Leaves Netizens Mesmerized

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted all our lives, and we just cannot seem to get it back on track. The one thing that we have missed the most in the past 1 year is our travel. The virus destroyed every travel plan, and we were stuck in our homes during the lockdown. Let us make one thing clear -we are not being a snob and complaining here, but the feeling of getting back on a plane is all we need right now to get out of the monotonous routine. Why planes? Because let us just accept it -everything looks extremely beautiful up from the sky and there is nothing that can beat the feeling.

Most of us love gazing out of the plane window watching the beautiful visuals of clouds and view of the city up from the sky. While we aren’t sure about the next time you would get the chance to board a plane, the latest viral video showing us the pilot’s view from the cockpit will surely leave you mesmerised.

This time lapse video has been recorded from the windscreen of the flight and shows the amazing visuals of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai’s skyline before the aircraft finally lands on to the runway of the airport.

Check it out here:

Check this out!!!!A flight landing in Mumbai. View from the pilot’s seat. pic.twitter.com/8KtDyzRWms— Larissa (@larissafernand) June 27, 2021

Shared on Twitter by @larissafernand, the 23 seconds-clip has so far got nearly 28 thousand views along with 1.2 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the amazing visuals featured in the video, many users said the clip made them miss the perks of travelling.

The way Pilots Manoeuvre the aircraft after touchdown at such a high Speed and turns aircraft like he is driving a car on expressway.Truely fascinating— Coalguy (@thecoalguy) June 28, 2021

Nice, coming in over the Arabian Sea -> Versova -> Western express highway and touchdown… — Sean Patrick Fallon (@Seanfallon) June 28, 2021

Meanwhile, some of the users also complimented the skills of the pilots who maneuver the aeroplanes smoothly up in the sky. “Wow! So this is what happens we don’t get to see when we fasten our seat belts and sometimes even close our eyes - OMG - my heart skipped all the beats," wrote an user in her reaction.

What’s your take on this video?

