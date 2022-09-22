WATCH: Pitbull Dog Attacks Cow in Kanpur, Locals Come to the Rescue

Amid a recent spate of dog bite incidents across the country, a video of a Pitbull attacking a cow has gone viral on social media. In the scary video, the dog can be seen sucking the cow’s jaw as it struggles to save itself. The incident took place at Kanpur’s Sarsaiah Ghat. The ferocious dog was seen clinging to the cow’s jaw. However, after some time, it left its grip on the cow’s face. This happened when the owner rescued the cow after hitting the dog with a cane stick.

The incident has scared people, especially tourists and they are now scared to go to the Ghat. Have a look for yourself:

कानपुर के सरसैया घाट पर ‘पिटबुल कुत्ते’ ने कर दिया गाय पर हमला। – ग्रामीणों की काफी देर की मशक्कत के बाद गाय को पिटबुल की कैद से छुड़ाया जा सका।

– इस बीच पिटबुल डॉग ने गाय का जबड़ा चबा लिया।

– इस घटना के बाद घाट पर जाने से कतरा रहे हैं सैलानी। pic.twitter.com/yvbBN5EgSS — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 22, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 7.5K views. “Isn’t having Pitbull as a pet requires a licence??? This breed is also banned in some countries,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I really can’t understand why are these dogs not controlled? People unnecessarily gets sentimental when someone asks that everyone shall be safe from their attacks. So basically dogs are animals and cows are not? Just put them in their place & don’t risk the lives of people.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of a stray dog attacking and injuring a class 7 boy in Kozhikode, Kerala, went viral on the Internet. In the clip, caught in a CCTV and uploaded on Reddit, the class 7 student is seen riding a bicycle outside a house. A few other kids can also be seen coming out of the residence. Just seconds later, a stray dog comes running toward the boy and pounces on him causing the class 7 student to fall off his bicycle. The dog then proceeds to grab the boy’s leg as he tries to free himself.

According to Mathrubhumi, the class 7 boy was identified as Nooras, who was riding his bicycle in the Arakkinar locality of Kozhikode. Besides Nooras, the same stray dog had attacked four other people, including three children, near the Beypore town on Sunday.

