Watch: Viral Video of Plane 'Stuck in Sky' Leaves Netizens Scratching Their Heads

Netizens love optical illusions. Every now and then, a video or an image pops up on social media that you might find so bizarre and confusing that even staring at it for hours is not enough to figure out what is actually happening. 22-year-old TikToker @lesxbalboa joined the trend and recently shared a video that has since then gone viral. In the video, a plane in the sky being filmed from a moving car. However, the plane seems to be “stuck" in the sky. Not just the TikToker, but thousands of netizens too are confused about what is happening in the video and have said that it is a ‘glitch in the system’ with the plane appearing to be hanging in the sky.

Things got even more confusing after the TikToker shared another video claiming that she was passing the same spot again two days later and saw the motionless plane still stuck in the same spot. The video this time was shot in the evening. Asking her followers for an explanation, @lesxbalboa said, “I know this isn’t normal… & google says it’s rare so why did I see it twice ?!"

A few weeks back, another optical illusion was messing with the minds of netizens where a photo of a girl appeared to be ‘sinking’ in concrete surfaced online.

At first, when you look at the picture featuring a girl dressed in pink, you will see just her upper body and the lower part appears to be stuck in the pavement of the park. The picture was originally shared on Reddit by a woman along with a caption that read, “My daughter, where’s the rest of her?! Ohh I see, do you?” The mind-boggling picture soon went viral and was reshared on Twitter.

