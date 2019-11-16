Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Playful Grey Whale Sneaks up on California Surfers in Viral Drone Video

Gray whales are usually docile creatures and this one was seen playfully heading toward the surfers before disappearing from sight.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 16, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
Watch: Playful Grey Whale Sneaks up on California Surfers in Viral Drone Video
Surfers in California experienced something unnaturally wonderful when they went to have fun on the waves recently after a grey whale swam under the surfers and caught them unawares. A video of the incident was captured via drone and has been going viral on the internet.

Watch the fascinating video below:

The video shows the whale moving steadily towards the surfers. It makes a momentary alert by spouting from its blowhole when it gets too close tot them. However, just the next moment, the gigantic mammal dives deeper and vanishes.

The moment was captured at Doheny State beach by a student at San Juan Hills High School. The student named Payton Landaas, who has recently formed a drone company, was looking at the waves from a bluff when he first saw the whale moving towards the surfers.

Orange County Register newspaper quoted him saying, “I ran and got my drone and flew it out there. Then it ventured out to Doheny.. it was just cruising. I lost it a couple of times, it dove down a couple of times.”

The video quickly went viral with over 126 thousand views on YouTube.

Landaas, who was capturing the entire scene, further added, I thought it was pretty crazy. Gray whales are pretty docile, known as the friendly whale, so they just kind of do their own thing.’

