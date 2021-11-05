WATCH: Polar Bear Undergoes 'Root Canal' Surgery to Fix Broken Tooth

What do you do when you have to take care of your oral health or get your teeth checked? You visit a qualified dentist. But did you know that there are special dentists for animals too? While veterinarians are quite common, animal dentists are less heard of. A polar bear in the United Kingdom had to undergo an hour-long root canal treatment to prevent an abscess from growing in his mouth. The three-year-old bear named Sisu at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park was known to be a fun-loving creature. But off late, there was a change in his behaviour. He started getting irritated most of the time, and appeared to be in some kind of pain. On a closer look, the keepers at the park realised that one of his three-inch canine teeth was broken, reported SkyNews. After this, Dr Peter Kertesz – an animal dentist – was called to treat the bear.

According to the report, Kertesz along with nurse Monika Mazurikiewicz started the treatment and as part of the standard process, cleaned the infected root canal of Sisu’s broken tooth and filled it. The bear remained quiet after the treatment and was kept in its den for recovery.

Speaking on the treatment, Kertesz appreciated the keepers for being attentive to the bear’s well being and said that the animal will now have a painless and infection-free tooth for the rest of its life. Yorkshire Wildlife park shared a video of the bear’s root canal treatment on its Twitter timeline and wrote, “What happens when a Polar Bear has a toothache? He goes to the dentist of course! Step behind-the-scenes to watch Sisu the Polar Bear make his very first visit to the see dentist!”

What happens when a Polar Bear has tooth ache? He goes to the dentist of course! 🐻‍❄️🦷 Step behind-the-scenes to watch Sisu the Polar Bear make his very first visit to the see dentist! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Oe8GLGxGSQ— Yorkshire Wildlife Park 🦁 (@YorkshireWP) October 25, 2021

Since being posted online, the clip has received over 4 thousand views along with several comments. Reacting to the clip, netizens prayed for the bear’s quick recovery and thanked the wildlife park’s team for taking care of the animals so well.

