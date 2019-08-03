WATCH: Police Dashcam Captures Plane's Freaky Landing on Washington Road

A small plane's emergency landing onto a road in Washington state was captured by a patrol officer's dashboard camera on Thursday (August 1).

The single prop KR2 plane can be seen flying over the officer's car, after which he makes a U-turn and follows the plane as it lands in the centre of State Route 7 in Spanaway, about 40 miles (64 kilometres) south of Seattle.

"I thought from a far distance it was a remote-controlled plane," said Washington State Patrol Trooper Clint Thompson. "As it continued going north it got bigger and bigger and bigger to the point of okay, that's really close to the ground, I think he's trying to land it on State Route 7."

"I see him getting closer and closer to the ground, the wheels hit the ground, it kind of wobbles a little bit. He was able to hit the breaks and bring it to a stop in the centre turn lane," Thompson further said.

According to police, the plane suffered a fuel system malfunction.

