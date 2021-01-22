Watch: Police Dog Who Recovered From Bullet Wound Gets ‘Hero’s Welcome’ Upon Returning

Isn't the internet a wholesome treasure of videos that make your whole day in a minute? A video has been doing rounds on the internet involving a police dog receiving a grand welcome after he returns home surviving several bullet injuries. The video is winning people’s hearts and netizens are all showering praises for the brave heart.

Arlo, a K9 police dog, was shot several times during a police chase that took place on January 13. One of the bullets was hit near his spine as the deputies were chasing an armed driver along I-5 south into Grand Mound. In a gunfight that broke out moments after the chase ended, both the suspected driver and Arlo were wounded.

According to USA Today, Thurston County Sheriff's police dog was shot twice and rushed to the nearest veterinary clinic where he had to undergo multiple surgeries to remove a bullet that hit him near his shoulder and spine. It took a few days for Arlo to recover at the hospital and was brought back home via police escort. The canine was given ‘hero’s welcome’ at the Thurston County Sheriff's office in Washington

The Police department took to Facebook to announce the news of his well-being on January 19 and thanked OSU and Newaukum Valley Veterinary for ‘taking such great care of K-9 Arlo!’

The Facebook post went viral and caught netizens' attention who couldn’t stop themselves from sending their love and wishes to Arlo’s way. It has garnered around 37,000 reactions and more than 1500 comments.

One of the users wrote that it made his heart hurt to think about what Arlo went through and sent prayers for his healing and strength.

Another user said that the news brought tears in her eyes. A user welcomed him back home and wrote that Arlo has a lot of fans cheering him on. Many people called him a hero and thanked him for his services.

According to USA Today, the public raised over $70,000 for K-9 Arlo’s care. Arlo is popular among his fans and has a fan following of over 1 million on TikTok.

It was updated by the sheriff's office that Arlo is recovering well while resting at home and getting proper care and attention from Deputy Turpin and his family. However, he will not be continuing his duty as, according to deputies, he is likely to have arthritis due to injury to his neck and shoulder.

One of the users on learning his news of retirement wrote that it makes her sad that they get hurt or killed in protecting the citizens.