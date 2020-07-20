Watch: Cop Jumps into Water to Save Kid from Shark Attack in Viral Video

A difference of split seconds can change lives forever. However, a prompt decision taken on the right time can result in a different scenario altogether. Seems like a Cocoa Beach officer understood this importance of life, which led to him saving the life of a small kid from a deadly shark.

The incident happened in Florida on July 16 evening, when off-duty officer Adrian Kosicki was taking a walk on the Cocoa beach with his wife. He spotted a shark chasing a young boy and jumped into the water right then. Till the time onlookers were alerted, he already saved the life of the little boy.

The entire incident was captured in a video, shared by the Cocoa Beach Police & Fire Department on Facebook. According to them, the officer pulled the boy from the surf at a time when the shark started to get "dangerously close". Apparently, no one was hurt in the incident and both were saved on time.

The post also mentioned, "We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers. We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm."

Netizens ended up applauding the office for his bravery and the quick decision-making ability. A user wrote, "This is awesome! You are a hero Adrian!" Another one mentioned, "Way to go Officer Kosicki!!"