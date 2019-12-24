Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Police Therapy Dog Busted While Stealing Christmas Toys Donated for Children

Massachusetts police revealed the name of the 'culprit' on its Facebook page and posted a video, saying that the 'thief' was caught red-handed.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 24, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Police Therapy Dog Busted While Stealing Christmas Toys Donated for Children
Image credit: Facebook/Franklin Police Department

Massachusetts police have finally nabbed the “thief” that stole toys from its donation bin. And the criminal's none other than Ben Franklin, the department’s own pet golden retriever.

The toys were being collected to hand them over to Santa Foundation, an organisation that donates presents to underprivileged families during Christmas.

The cops revealed the name of the “culprit” on its Facebook page and posted a video, saying that the “thief” was caught red-handed.

“We learned an extremely valuable lesson today. When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be shipped off to the Santa Foundation, you should... close the door to the classroom or keep the toys elevated,” a post on Franklin Police Department's Facebook page said.

The adorable video has garnered over 7 lakh views and has been shared over 6,000 times.

The police were worried after they noticed the number of the toys reducing. They then launched an investigation into the matter until they found the sneaky Ben stealthily hiding a toy under a desk. Upon looking further, the officers found all the “stolen” toys under the table.

Franklin Police deputy Chief James Mil told BBC that since the facility was locked down, it was easy to zero in on Ben.

“When Ben saw the toys, he thought they all belonged to him,” he said. The police chief said the dog has now prevented him from entering the collection room and the “stolen” toys have been put back in the bin.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram