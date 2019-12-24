Watch: Police Therapy Dog Busted While Stealing Christmas Toys Donated for Children

Massachusetts police have finally nabbed the “thief” that stole toys from its donation bin. And the criminal's none other than Ben Franklin, the department’s own pet golden retriever.

The toys were being collected to hand them over to Santa Foundation, an organisation that donates presents to underprivileged families during Christmas.

The cops revealed the name of the “culprit” on its Facebook page and posted a video, saying that the “thief” was caught red-handed.

“We learned an extremely valuable lesson today. When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be shipped off to the Santa Foundation, you should... close the door to the classroom or keep the toys elevated,” a post on Franklin Police Department's Facebook page said.

The adorable video has garnered over 7 lakh views and has been shared over 6,000 times.

The police were worried after they noticed the number of the toys reducing. They then launched an investigation into the matter until they found the sneaky Ben stealthily hiding a toy under a desk. Upon looking further, the officers found all the “stolen” toys under the table.

Franklin Police deputy Chief James Mil told BBC that since the facility was locked down, it was easy to zero in on Ben.

“When Ben saw the toys, he thought they all belonged to him,” he said. The police chief said the dog has now prevented him from entering the collection room and the “stolen” toys have been put back in the bin.

