Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Watch: Policeman Gives a 'Piggyback' Ride to Old Man to Help Cross Busy Street

At first, the policeman helped the man walk to cross the street. Then, on reaching the mid point, the cop lifted the old man and crossed the road.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Watch: Policeman Gives a 'Piggyback' Ride to Old Man to Help Cross Busy Street
Video grab. (Facebook)

A Chinese policeman is receiving appreciation online for going beyond his duty to help an old man. The policeman lifted the old man on his back, to help him cross a busy street in Shanghai.

The CCTV camera captured the heartwarming incident and the video clip has gone viral on the internet. At first, the policeman helped the man walk to cross the street. Then, on reaching the mid point, the cop lifted the old man and crossed the road.

Watch the full video below:

The policeman appeared to struggle in balancing the old man on his back when he was picking him up. But once he stood up on his toes with the old man riding on his back, he briskly walked through the street to help the man in crossing it.

The video garnered 3,97,000 reactions and lots of comments on Facebook praising the cop. Calling it a very good example for everybody, one user wrote, “We must come forward to the support of poor and disabled/older persons.” Another user wrote, “There is humanity exist in this world that what it shows thank you officer.” A third person commented, “Saying n doing makes a vast difference so this is humanity my great salute to you sir let us start helping from small things.”

