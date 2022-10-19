Watch: Popular YouTuber Rescues Two Deadly King Cobras In Odisha

King Cobra finds its mention in multiple lists of the world’s top 5 dangerous snakes. They are known to be deadly predators. A small quantity of their venom is enough to kill an animal as big as an elephant. Aware of the risks associated with being bitten by the serpent, an Indian YouTuber recently travelled to Odisha to rescue two king cobras.

YouTuber Murliwale Hausla, popularly known as ‘The snake expert’, saved two king cobras that were found hidden in a haystack. The YouTuber hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been rescuing animals since 2000. The snake catcher has millions of subscribers on YouTube, who love his rescuing techniques and respect his knowledge on the same.

In his latest YouTube video, Murliwale rescued two king cobras in the middle of the night at a warehouse in a rural village in Odisha. The 20-minutes-long video shows the entire process of the YouTuber rescuing the snakes.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

While he managed to catch the first snake easily, the second one gave him a hard time. However, he was successful in rescuing both of them eventually. Even though Murliwale was facing one of the deadliest species of snakes around the world, he did not even flinch once while attempting to rescue them from the haystack.

Murliwale Hausla has more than 76 lakh subscribers on YouTube. His latest Odisha video garnered over 1.8 crore views within a short span of 7 days. He regularly posts videos of himself rescuing animals (mostly snakes) on his YouTube channel.

In the last video posted by him, Murliwale took it upon himself to rescue all snakes from a well. The reward for rescuing the snakes was Rs 5 lakhs. The snake expert managed to rescue all the snakes successfully by the end of his video.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here