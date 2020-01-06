Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Praying Buddhist Monk Gives in after Attempts to Resist Cat Trying to Grab Attention

The video was captured during the 5-hour-long New Year prayers held at Wat Udomrangsi, a temple on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 7:22 PM IST
Video grab. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

A video of a cat giving it all to grab the attention of a Buddhist monk is melting hearts across the internet.

In the video, the cat can be seen crawling back again and again on the monk Luang Pi Komkrit Taechachoto’s lap and kneading his shoulders. The 25-year-old tries to stop the cat from blocking the scriptures placed before him but ends up giving in.

“I was trying to read the book. But I was more focused on the cat,” he told news agency Reuters.

The video was captured during the 5-hour-long New Year prayers held at Wat Udomrangsi, a temple on the outskirts of Bangkok.

It was first shared by Facebook user Nophayong Sookphan, who is also a follower of the temple, on a private group ‘Cats’ Slaves’, and it was soon reposted on different pages.

The footage then went on to gain about 300,000 views and was also replayed on Thai TV.

As per the eye-witnesses, the cat went up on the stage for 15 minutes before the clock struck 12 and stayed there till the countdown began.

Free-roaming cats are a common feature in the Buddhist temples that dot the Thai landscape. According to local media reports, the temple of Wat Udomrangsi has at least a dozen cats living on its premises.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
