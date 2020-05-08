WATCH: Praying Mantis Demolishing the Brain of a Murder Hornet Has Got Twitter Cheering

There has been a growing concern for the increase in the number of murder hornets. After being found in Asia, these creatures are now moving towards the US as well.

Just a day after it was reported how these hornets threaten the environment and human life, a viral video shared on Twitter seems to act as a relief.

The video, shared on the microblogging site, shows a praying mantis catching and feeding on a hornet. It hunts down its food, holding the deadly stinger at bay and chew it starting from the massive brain.

The short clip has become the talk of the town, gathering 4.7 million views in a single day.

Netizens have shared their opinion on the video, calling them a natural predator to these deadly creatures. One user even called it a case of “murder mantis eating a praying hornet”.

Praying Mantis eats Murder Hornet pic.twitter.com/CNXQAetp0g — Nature is Metal (@NaturelsMetal) May 7, 2020

Good, a natural predator to those invasive pests — Wyatt the Nonsensical (@MetlHeadGT) May 7, 2020

I think in this case it was a Murder Mantis eating a Praying Hornet. — Jarek (@GRJarek) May 7, 2020

However, one user aptly pointed at how these pests still try to sting even after the mantis eats the brain. To this, another user mentions that their Central Nervous System is distributed throughout their body, so they can "function" without their head.

Am I seeing this wrong or was that little demon still trying to sting AFTER HIS HEAD WAS COMPLETELY REMOVED? — @ social pisstancing (@FireisWet) May 7, 2020

Yeah If I remember properly, their Central Nervous System is distributed throughout their body and not located primarily in their head like humans so they can "function" without their head. Like seen here https://t.co/ecxkINAzbW — Nospimi99 (@Nospimi99) May 7, 2020

Looks like a setup in a environment created for this to happen!!! LOL Doesn't seem a natural setting. The scary part of the hornets coming to the USA is that they are an enemy of honeybees. We need honeybees to pollinate our crops. Without them we have no food. — Keith Freeman B-Day 24/7/365 (@kutekeith) May 7, 2020

Release giant praying mantis in South America to eat the wasps. Then release Godzilla to eat the giant mantis. Then realise King Kong and film a movie about it pic.twitter.com/2nbPbNB6hl — Future West Ham fan survivor (@Samboss_) May 7, 2020

However, one user took away all the little happiness by sharing a video of a hornet eating a mantis. Unfortunately, it is much more deadly than the real one. “It doesn't always go your way...,” the user captioned it.

it doesn't always go your way...https://t.co/mdVqZQGQbc — Gus末永 (@gs_naps) May 7, 2020

Murder hornets are considered lethal as they can grow up to two inches, with a stinger long enough to penetrate the usual beekeeper suit. It can kill a human being through its sting and can destroy an entire honeybee hive in a few hours.