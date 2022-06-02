Watch: Pregnant Women in Nicaragua Participates in ‘Biggest Baby Bump’ Competition

Unusual baby bump sizes have often made headlines, with women sharing their experiences of either having too big a bump or too small. A country in Central America, Nicaragua, is in news for hosting a competition for bump sizes. Pregnant women in Nicaragua’s capital Managua participated in a baby bump competition on Monday, May 30. For the unversed, Nicaragua celebrated Mother’s day on May 30.

A total of 19 women participated in the competition, and nine-month pregnant Leyla Rebeca Hernandez won it with her belly measuring 57 centimetres (22 inches). Leyla received a refrigerator, baby products, and 5,000 cordobas ($130 US) as the prize of the competition. A clip shared by Reuters gave a glimpse inside the event. Talking about winning the baby bump competition, Leyla said, “All my friends told me to participate because they saw that my belly is big. They told me I would win and that I should take part in the competition. So, I did what they said and here I am.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Pregnant women in Nicaragua size up for biggest baby bump competition <a href=”https://t.co/w8EZbw8wRd”>pic.twitter.com/w8EZbw8wRd</a></p>— Reuters (@Reuters) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1531807743375511552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The clip opens with three women standing on a stage showing off their baby bumps. A number of pregnant women and their attendees were sitting on chairs in a makeshift setting, and with music playing in the background there were seen grooving to the beats. The coordinator of the event, which was organised by a local radio station, was seen measuring a woman’s baby bump while people were heard cheering aloud. The coordinator again check the number and announced her as the winner of the competition.

While many people appreciated the event and are loving it with all their hearts, there were critics as well, who found the competition “stupid.”

I love this with all my heart https://t.co/nQ3rRD2pkg — mama domino (@cutelilopossum) June 1, 2022

I'm glad this is the news for today.

Not war, not politics, just this. — Verónica (@vorozcon) June 1, 2022

Stupid competition — Cindy P (@CinP19) June 1, 2022

The 1-minute clip has gone viral on social media, amassing over 80 thousand views and counting.

