Watch: Pride of Peacocks Causes Traffic Jam in Viral Video amid Lockdown

Why should humans have all the fun? And this clip of peafowl causing traffic jam is proof of that.

In the footage, shared by Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan, one can see a flock of peacocks exploring freely on a deserted road in Rajasthan.

“Amazing traffic jam by the national bird. Courtesy Vinod Sharma ji,” Kaswan captioned the clip.

Amazing traffic jam by the national bird. Courtesy Vinod Sharma ji. pic.twitter.com/JcWA0YfKkH — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 17, 2020





The video has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter and has been viewed more than one lakh times. Few people have also shared incidents of peacock spotting in their regions. A user from Delhi revealed, “Dwarka area have quite a good number of peafowl, thanks to Najafgarh Canal and DDA Plantation. Daily 3-4 displaying , can be seen from Balcony of flat”.







For another person Peacocks trickled in some strong nostalgia. He said, “I just miss this sound of 'mayur'...During my school days peacocks were aplenty in Delhi but now I hardly see them. This makes me sad and this motivate me to work hard to restore the habitat of this amazing species. The video turned out to be very thought provoking for me”.







In a rather witty comment, a user said, “Oh my goodness! We knew there would be traffic build up once again as lockdown begins to lift. But this was more than expected! I pity the poor traffic police officer who has to deal with that...No lane discipline. Hogging the middle of the road...And so very distracting...”







This is Epic to say d least. M so glad that d flora n fauna have got their rightful dues in this period. Humans pl understand thag v r just guests on this planet like them... Not the rulers! — Shail_K (@ShailK4) May 17, 2020

Na naa its the local police of rajasthan on patroling to stop people roaming around.. jokes apart its beautiful to see how freely they are enjoying thier time. — saima (@saima27285037) May 18, 2020