Watch: Prince Harry’s ‘Chimp Greeting’ and Impromptu Dance with Primatologist Jane Goodall

Prince Harry re-enacted a ‘chimp greeting’ taught to him by eminent English primatologist and anthropologist Dame Jane Goodall as they met at an event on Tuesday.

The official Instagram account of Prince Harry and Meghan posted an adorable video showing the Duke of Sussex gently patting Goodall on the head and waving his fingers before the two embraced each other at the Windsor Castle. They also shared an impromptu dance, according to the Instagram post, which soon went viral.

Harry later delivered a speech to young people who were part of a Goodall’s Global Leadership gathering to raise awareness about Roots & Shoots 'Roots & Shoots' global programme which involves students in over 50 in conservation projects.

He also praised Jane, calling her a “woman of kindness, warmth, immense knowledge and a softness that's needed by mankind just as much as it is chimpkind.”

“I met Jane last year, and my affirmation was probably similar to how you all felt this week when you met her for the first time,” Harry recalled.

“I've been admiring her work since I was a kid and it was so wonderful to find that she was even more amazing in person. She even treated me to a chimp welcome which only Jane can do! Well, and chimps!”

Goodall revealed how Harry’s wife Meghan had expressed her admiration for her during their recent meeting.

“She [Meghan] told me she's followed me all her life. She told me 'You've been my idol since I was a child. I've hero worshipped you all my life' 'She came in at the end with Archie and I got to cuddle him! 'He's very cute and very gentle,” Daily Mail quoted her as saying.