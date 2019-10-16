Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Prince William and Kate Middleton Take a Rickshaw Ride During Their Pakistan Visit

Prince William (Duke of Cambridge) and Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge) are currently on a five-day long tour to Pakistan.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 16, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
The British Royals, Prince William (Duke of Cambridge) and Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge) are currently on a five-day long tour to Pakistan. The royal couple, who will conclude their visit on October 15, are making the most of their official visit to the Asian country.

On Tuesday, October 15, Prince William and Duchess Catherine arrived at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew CMG. The dinner was hosted at the National Monument in Islamabad. The couple reached the venue in a colourful and all-decked rickshaw.

For the occasion, while Kate wore a glittering emerald green gown. She completed her look with a dupatta and traditional hanging earrings. Prince William looked every bit desi in a royal bandh-gala knee-length sherwani, along with matching trousers.

The official Instagram handle of the Kensington Palace also posted pictures and videos from the special evening.

It is our great pleasure to join you here this evening on our first official visit to Pakistan. I would like to begin by saying bahut shukria to you all for making us so welcome in your country. Stood here with this magnificent monument behind me, I am struck by the great strides Pakistan has made since its birth seventy-two years ago. The view from this hill would have been quite different when my grandmother, The Queen, first visited over half a century ago. Looking out, one would have seen the beginnings of a city under construction, yet to become the great capital that it is today. And with successive visits by my mother and my father, this view has continued to change, with the city constantly growing and with it my family’s affection for Pakistan. Take a look at our Stories📱to see more from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first full day of their visit to Pakistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, the royal couple met students at an Islamabad Model College for Girls. Kate chose to wear traditional salwar-suit as they discussed education with a group of older students.

It is to be noted that Pakistan is one of the Commonwealth nations. The visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office, to highlight the relationship between the UK and the Commonwealth country.

Also, this is the first royal tour to the country since 2006, when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Camilla, travelled to Pakistan.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

