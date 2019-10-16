Watch: Prince William and Kate Middleton Take a Rickshaw Ride During Their Pakistan Visit

The British Royals, Prince William (Duke of Cambridge) and Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge) are currently on a five-day long tour to Pakistan. The royal couple, who will conclude their visit on October 15, are making the most of their official visit to the Asian country.

On Tuesday, October 15, Prince William and Duchess Catherine arrived at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew CMG. The dinner was hosted at the National Monument in Islamabad. The couple reached the venue in a colourful and all-decked rickshaw.

For the occasion, while Kate wore a glittering emerald green gown. She completed her look with a dupatta and traditional hanging earrings. Prince William looked every bit desi in a royal bandh-gala knee-length sherwani, along with matching trousers.

The official Instagram handle of the Kensington Palace also posted pictures and videos from the special evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, the royal couple met students at an Islamabad Model College for Girls. Kate chose to wear traditional salwar-suit as they discussed education with a group of older students.

It is to be noted that Pakistan is one of the Commonwealth nations. The visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office, to highlight the relationship between the UK and the Commonwealth country.

Also, this is the first royal tour to the country since 2006, when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Camilla, travelled to Pakistan.

