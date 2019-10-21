Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Protesters Block Road and Sing ‘Baby Shark’ to Toddler in Lebanon

Amidst all this, the video of protestors singing 'Baby Shark'to a toddler as a mum and her son were travelling through Beirut on Sunday has gone viral.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 21, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
Watch: Protesters Block Road and Sing ‘Baby Shark’ to Toddler in Lebanon
Video grab. (Twitter)

Lebanon is protesting. A nationwide general strike has been called as protests demand an end to what is being perceived as government corruption coupled with economic woes plague the country.

The largest protest by the country in 14 years, is seeing demonstrators taking to the streets in popular urban centres to rally against officials they say are preventing the much-needed reforms that would inconvenience the rich.

While, demonstrations are not that uncommon in Lebanon, the sheer size of the present crowd has not been seen since the so-called revolution that rocked the nation in 2005.

However, the protests, which began over proposed economic reforms including one on tax imposed on calls made via WhatsApp and other apps have mostly been peaceful, and sometimes, even fun.

From men of the Metn area partaking in the traditional Levante Dabke dance to a DJ performing for protesters from nearby balcony, the mood has been festive and often bizarre even.

Amidst all this, the video of protestors singing 'Baby Shark'to a toddler as a mum and her son were travelling through Beirut on Sunday has gone viral.

In the video, posted by Twitter user Rachelle Rashid, one can see protestors blocking the road, when a mum with her baby said they wanted to pass by, and the protesters broke into an impromptu "Baby Shark" for the youngster because the "baby was afraid".

Since being posted, the short clip, which shows a shell-shocked boy as he is confronted by a crowd of protesters singing to him, has crossed 96.5K views with over two thousand likes.

While Rachel herself mentioned alongside the video, that "Our people are the best!", others too were quick to comment that the video was "cute" or "awesome".

Here's what they wrote:

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

