1-min read

Watch: Protesting Pakistani Students Sing ‘Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna’ at Faiz Festival in Lahore

The viral video is from the Faiz Literary Festival 2019 that was organised in memory of the poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz on his birth anniversary.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Watch: Protesting Pakistani Students Sing ‘Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna’ at Faiz Festival in Lahore
Image credit: Twitter (screengrab)

A video of a group of students in Lahore, Pakistan, singing a poem penned by poet Bismil Azimabadi 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna' ahead of November 29 students' solidarity march has gone viral on social media. With the help of the song, students are urging people to join the march.

The 50-second-long video posted a Pakistan-based journalist shows students demanding freedom to read among others. The video also shows a woman singing an important verse of the poem.

The viral video is from the Faiz Literary Festival 2019 that was organised in memory of the poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz on his birth anniversary. The video also shows a crowd congregating around the students listening to their song and clapping with approval.

Since being posted, the video has over 8 lakh views.

The students' solidarity march was planned and organised by the Progressive Students’ Collective (PSC) who also took to Twitter to share videos of the same. According to a PSC member who could be heard in a video posted by them, the march was meant to protest for the rights of the working class. The crowd gathered at the march welcomed his slogans with chants of "laal salaam" (red salute).

