WATCH: Pufferfish Pops in to Pose with Diver for a Selfie in Adorable Video

Nature has unexpected ways to surprise, and one such incident was experienced by a diver in Australia. Needless to say, this experience left her feeling excited and full of awe. While photobombing isn’t a rare phenomenon, the diver was taken by surprise when she ended up taking an unexpected selfie with a curious pufferfish. The beautiful creature can be seen calmly gazing into the camera as the diver points it towards herself.

Diver and underwater photographer, Jules Casey, shared a video of this incident on her social media page. She captioned the post as, “I’m a lucky girl. A Pufferfish whispers sweet nothings in my ear.” The viral clip has garnered over 30,000 likes and has been flooded with people reacting to the pufferfish.

According to a DailyMail report, Jules spotted the fish — that might have been attracted to the light or red cap hanging off her camera — while she was diving near the Rye Pier in the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. In her interview with the news portal, she commented that although she often comes across various species during her dives, she has rarely encountered creatures as friendly as this pufferfish. Hence, she decided to turn her camera around and capture the adorable moment.

She went on to say that pufferfish are commonly found and for this reason are often ignored by many divers. But this particular fish was definitely an attention seeker and kept following her around. This particular species of fish is known to blow up when threatened, ingesting water and air to expand their elastic stomachs, turning into a giant ball. However, Jules said she was not worried as the friendly fish wouldn’t have hurt her. She went on to say that they only do that if they feel threatened, and the pufferfish looked pretty comfortable in her company.

