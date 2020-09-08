WATCH: Pune Police’s Awareness Post About Safety Masks Gets a Classic Nirma Jingle Touch

Among the several eye-catching social media posts to spread a word on health and safety during the pandemic, the Pune Police has come up with yet another interesting one.

In the latest, the Pune Police has attempted to advise citizens against sharing the protective face-covering masks. In order to do impart the crucial advisory, they have used the classic reference of popular jingle of Nirma advertisement, “Washing powder Nirma, washing powder Nirma,”

The department shared an image wherein four safety masks are seen hanging from clothes drying rope. The four names are written over each mask, Hema, Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma are particularly in context with the famous Indian ad jingle.

The picture was posted on September 7 by the Pune Police’s official Twitter handle.

The text alongside the post reads, “Hang out your masks to dry, not your safety. Do not accidentally share masks,” along with hashtags, #SabkiSafetyKeLiye, #UseYourOwnMask, and #OnGuardAgainstCorona.

Soon, the users of the micro-blogging site started sharing their reactions in the comments. A person hailed the awareness post, writing, “Perfectly said.”

Another suggested, “Please spread the message not to litter masks and gloves on the road.”

Also Read: 'DC Fan Dome': Mumbai Police Use Still From Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' to Spread Corona Awareness

Pune Police has been opting for creative and innovative measures to spread awareness on the coronavirus pandemic. The members of the force are regularly and actively sharing witty posts and it appears their social media game is on point.

Recently, the Pune Police social media handle decided to use the viral Kokilaben Rap as a part of their awareness campaign.

The message over the image shared reads, “Mask pehnkar bahar jane wala… KaunTha? (Who was the one who stepped out with mask on)”

“Vo Ek zimmedar nagarik tha! #GuidelineNibhanaSaathiya#TakingOnCorona” reads the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEVv1YWjTnR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Last month, they shared a message inspired by a leading coffee chain warning citizens to refrain from sharing masks. In a clever manner, they tweaked their advisory giving it a Starbucks twist.