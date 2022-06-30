WATCH: Pune Woman Cycles 430 km From Leh to Manali in 55 Hours, Sets New Record

Hailing from Pune, a mother of two, Preeti Maske has become the first woman to ride alone from Leh to Manali in 55 hours and 13 minutes, setting a new world record for what can be deemed as ultra-cycling. As per the officials, she has fulfilled the requirements of the Guinness World Records. The Border Roads Organization’s Chief Engineer in Leh, Brigadier Gaurav Karki, flagged off Preeti around 6 in the morning on June 22.

At 1:13 pm on June 24, she finished the ride at Manali. This happened in the presence of Col. Shabarish Vachali, Commander, BRO. While recalling her journey, Preeti said, “I had to use oxygen twice while travelling due to being out of breath at high passes.”

As per experts, the route was very tough with a 8,000m elevation gain. Her crew member Anand Kansal recalled, “Preeti had to cycle in harsh, varying climate on all the high altitude passes fighting the heat, strong head winds, snowfall, and freezing temperatures.” This would not have been possible without the help of BRO, he added.

This is not Preeti’s first record. She holds several records in long-distance cycling. Have a look at the video:

Congratulations Ms Preeti Maske- Its a Guinness Record. 55 hours & 13 minutes, is all she needed to cycle from Leh to Manali, approx 430 km. The ultra cycling effort in High Altitude terrain with reduced Oxygen availability speaks volumes of her tenacity and determination. pic.twitter.com/tGDjzKcAhm — (@BROindia) June 26, 2022

“Congratulations Ms Preeti Maske- Its a Guinness Record. 55 hours & 13 minutes, is all she needed to cycle from Leh to Manali, approx 430 km. The ultra cycling effort in High Altitude terrain with reduced Oxygen availability speaks volumes of her tenacity and determination,” wrote BRO in the caption. Netizens can be seen applauding the woman for her achievements. In the comment section, one person wrote, “What a fantastic achievement!!! Kudos to the iron lady Ms. Preeti.” Another person wrote, “Congratulations to Ms Preeti Maske for creating a Guinness World record by cycling from Leh to Manali which sums up to appx 430 km in 55 hours & 13 minutes She achieved this milestone at the High Alti and scarcity of oxygen. Her determination and indomitable courage is inspiring.”

