Watch: Punjab Cop Becomes 'Ultimate Role Model' as He Hugs and Consoles Elderly Woman

Recently, a viral video of a Punjab Police constable hugging, consoling and pacifying an elderly woman is winning hearts of people across social media.

In the 56-second video shared by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), the police constable is seen consoling an elderly woman whose son has been arrested by the Malaysian Police authorities. The constable is seen hugging the aged woman who inconsolably narrates the story of her son's arrest.

The constable is seen wiping tears of the woman. He even stopped her when she folded her hands before him to plead to get her son back. He told the woman that they all would pray for the safe and early return of her son.

The caption of the viral video reads, "This Police Constable should be the ultimate role model for the police. Look at the deep sense of sensitivity and empathy with which he listens to and wipes the tears of this elderly citizen."

This Police Constable should be the ultimate role model for the police. Look at the deep sense of sensitivity and empathy with which he listens to and wipes the tears of this elderly citizen. ⁦⁦@PunjabPoliceInd⁩ ⁦@BPRDIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/aBsbnr1wor — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) November 23, 2019

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 24,000 times and garnered over 2 thousand likes and 520 re-tweets. Several people reacted to the viral video and here's how.

What is his name?He is being a good human first and police next. I think we all should keep the identities in that order, always. — Jyeshtha Maitrei (@JMAITREI) November 24, 2019

How sweet how touching — Reshmi (@ChoudhuryBiswas) November 24, 2019

Salute to you Sir. — SURESHKUMAR (@YeskayOfficial) November 24, 2019

Amazing. Heartwarming — Amar (@Amars911) November 24, 2019

police force need such men who are sensitive towards issues of common people. Respect for this gentleman. — sun (@_sunsays_) November 24, 2019

Wish every police guy was as sensitive as him. Cheers to this gentleman. — Shail016 (@shail016) November 24, 2019

The way he hugged her..very touching❤ — Sandeep chahal (@Sanchahal7) November 24, 2019

Had tears in my eyes. We need more like him, May wahe guru bless him with long and happy life. 🙏 — Rajiv (@NRIfromGkp) November 24, 2019

Awesome compassion. Wish every policeman and public servant would learn this attribute — Anand Noatay (@AnandNoatay) November 24, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.