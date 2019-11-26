Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Punjab Cop Becomes 'Ultimate Role Model' as He Hugs and Consoles Elderly Woman

In the 56-second video shared by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), the police constable is seen consoling an elderly woman whose son has been arrested by the Malaysian Police authorities.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Watch: Punjab Cop Becomes 'Ultimate Role Model' as He Hugs and Consoles Elderly Woman
Recently, a viral video of a Punjab Police constable hugging, consoling and pacifying an elderly woman is winning hearts of people across social media.

In the 56-second video shared by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), the police constable is seen consoling an elderly woman whose son has been arrested by the Malaysian Police authorities. The constable is seen hugging the aged woman who inconsolably narrates the story of her son's arrest.

The constable is seen wiping tears of the woman. He even stopped her when she folded her hands before him to plead to get her son back. He told the woman that they all would pray for the safe and early return of her son.

The caption of the viral video reads, "This Police Constable should be the ultimate role model for the police. Look at the deep sense of sensitivity and empathy with which he listens to and wipes the tears of this elderly citizen."

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 24,000 times and garnered over 2 thousand likes and 520 re-tweets. Several people reacted to the viral video and here's how.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

