WATCH: Punjabi Man's Hilarious Chat With Plants During Lockdown Goes Viral on TikTok

The man even praises one potted plant with flowers for its beauty in the clip.

The Internet is flooded with videos of people doing strange things. You have seen people making weird faces, pretending to be speaking to ghosts and much more.

One such bizarre video of a man named Vishnu Kaushal is doing rounds on the internet, in which he can be heard talking to his plants as someone does with their pets.

The clip, which was shared by Vishnu himself on TikTok, shows him talking to his plants while watering them. The caption of the video reads, "Even my plants understand Punjabi."

@vishnuukaushal

even my plants understand punjabi ##punjabi ##indiantiktok ##tiktokindia ##indian ##punjabicomedy ##punjabivideos ##desivideo ##desiboys ##punjab ##funnypunjabi

♬ Mundian to Bach Ke - Panjabi MC

It begins with Vishnu saying, "Ajao saare roti ka time ho gaya (Come everyone, it’s time for having meal)". He asks a plant to open its month and scolds another for not maintaining social distance with its neighbour. Watering a dry pot using a pipe, he says have more, you have grown weak.

The video has got an overwhelming response from other TikTok users who have put out a flurry of comments on the post. It has received over 1.8 million views.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote that he would water his plants the same way, while the other appreciated the man for taking care of plants as his kids. Many users also posted funny comments with some of them praising the man for putting out such funny video.


