WATCH: Punjabi Mom's Energetic Bhangra Moves Have Left Netizens Wowed

The video clip of a Punjabi mom dancing to Dhol beats in her kitchen is winning hearts online. The video posted by Gagandeep Singh Anand, a music producer based at California in the US, has garnered 33,000 likes. The spontaneity of the lady and the energy level of her dance have wowed viewers. The video opens with family members suddenly entering the kitchen with a dhol and boom box. The lady, who would be working in the kitchen, hears her favourite song ‘Dhol Jageero Da’ playing and start showing her best Bhangra moves. Gagandeep’s ‘momma’ is a frequent participant in his videos and his feed is filled with clips featuring her. In the dance video, she was seen disappointed at the end when the music stops because she wanted to dance more. Watch the video here:

The upload received a lot of love from commenters who became instant fans of the lady’s expressions and cool moves.

Dance videos have a way with netizens, and a few days ago, the video of a Brazilian father-daughter duo dancing to the viral ‘Kacha Badam’ song went viral. Pablo Beck Puhle and his little daughter Veronica have been winning hearts all over the world with their adorable dance covers. For their latest video, which is going steadily viral online, they picked the ‘Kacha Badam’ song and nailed the hook step. Puhle and his 8-year-old baby girl once again delighted their fan followers with their synchronized dance moves. However, this was a big surprise for the dancing duo’s fans from India. Indian music lovers. A dentist by profession, Puhle spoke to the American Bazaar about his journey so far. “I always need to research or get referrals from our Indian followers. Unfortunately, we didn’t make any more videos with Bollywood songs,” he shared his take on making more videos on Indian tracks. “But I promise to do a more accurate research of songs and choreographies of Indian culture,” he added.

