Watch: Puppies' Day Out in Deserted Aquarium after Coronavirus Forced Humans Indoor in US

As humans scrambled indoors in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, two puppies took to sightseeing in Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, United States, on Thursday. In a video that has been going viral on social media, the two puppies can be seen frolicking around with the fish in the otherwise empty aquarium which is usually teeming with tourists and visitors.

Since the aquarium was closed for the public, the two dogs, Carmel and Odie, got to pay the fishes a visit. The pups were accompanied by volunteers of Atlanta Humane Society which takes care of both pups as well as other animals that need adoption. Enjoying their "field trip", the energetic pups were seen scampering around the aquarium's Ocean Voyager gallery.

Our puppies just had the best. day. ever.



They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends! pic.twitter.com/f0iHXfq3AF — Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) March 26, 2020

The video instantly grabbed eyeballs on social media.

With the coronavirus pandemic which is spread through human to human contact spreading across the world, many countries have entered total or partial lockdown to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. This has caused several animals to take to public spaces previously filled with humans.

Recently, a rare civet cat was seen crossing the streets in the Indian state of Kerala after the Modi government imposed a total lockdown from the midnight of March 24.