WATCH: Puppies Go on a Field Trip to Aquarium as Humans Remain Under Lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak has left human beings going on home isolation.

Countries have called for complete lockdown as social distancing has been hailed as the best possible way of containing the spread of the COVID-19.

Every non-essential service has been called off or closed for the public. But not for pups.







The Atlanta Humane Society brought some puppies to explore the Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium and the videos are all too adorable.







Shared by the society’s official Twitter handle on March 26 (Thursday), the video clip garnered much love from several quarantined souls.

Our puppies just had the best. day. ever.



They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends! pic.twitter.com/f0iHXfq3AF — Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) March 26, 2020

In the nearly one-minute clip, young dogs can be seen staring up at fishes in tanks in wonder. Standing in front of some aquariums, the puppies even posed for pictures with their new marine friends.







As the post said, the puppies had the “best. day. ever.”

Since it was shared, the video has been viewed by over two million times and more than 87,000 likes.

Many Twitter users took to the comments section to shower love and happiness.

One user said they were inspired by watching the video of “puppers exploring aquarium”; while another commented that “Aquarium videos are my favorite thing about the apocalypse”.







Georgia Aquarium’s official handle also thanked the Atlanta Humane Society for stopping by and hoped that pups Odie and Carmel “got to make some new fish friends”.

“Hope they enjoyed their puppy field trip”, the comment added.

