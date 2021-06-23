Watch: Puppy's Adorable Reaction to Rain is the Dose of Cuteness We All Needed Today

Aren’t dog videos our favourite thing on social media? Why you ask? Well, because this furry creature is an absolute bundle of joy and can make you smile even on the dullest days. And if you are part of the cult of dog lovers online, you are surely going to like what we have in store for you. No, actually you are going to love it! Adding to the list of viral dog videos online is this new video that was shared on Reddit.

The 30-second clip captures the adorable reaction of a puppy who has just seen the first heavy rain of its life. Jumping and running around the lawn, it tries to catch every drain droplet in its mouth before returning back to the shed on the call of its master.

Check out the video here:

The video has got over 5,000 upvotes on Reddit with several comments from users who cannot stop gushing over the cuteness of this little puppy. “Dogs are so hopelessly, adorably goofy sometimes and it's wonderful,” wrote a user. The video reminded another user about his moment of joy when he saw the first snowfall of the season.

What is your reaction to this cute video?

Still not over the cuteness of this puppy? We also have another viral dog video in store for you. This video, which was shared on Twitter by @humorandanimals, features a dog enjoying heavy rains while playing in the water as the famous song Singin' In The Rain by Gene Kelly plays in the background. It starts with the dog sitting as the rainwater flows down the road before he then starts rolling itself and jumping around in the water.

nothing makes me happier than seeing a dog loving life pic.twitter.com/OaohaeVuVO— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 27, 2020

The video so far has got over 4.7 million views on the microblogging site with several reactions from dog lovers.

