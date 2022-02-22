WATCH: 'Pushpa' x 'Tom and Jerry' is the Crossover We Didn't Know We Needed

Despite streaming on OTT platforms, Pushpa: The Rise is filling theatres across the country. The massive hit emerging from the South Industry stars Allu Arjun and is not budging from the limelight even after two months of its release. Along with the hard-core cinema viewers, Pushpa has gelled up well in the social media space as well, with memes, reels, and trends sparking from the catchy elements of the movie. One of the most prevalent among the lot is what is known as the ‘Pushpa Walk,’ which almost every known face on social media has tried to imitate. But did you know, before all these imitations, and even before Pushpa: The Rise, these trendy elements have been done before? Yes, you heard that right. The classic series of Tom and Jerry has already done what Pushpa: The Rise contains, years ago.

Tom and Jerry did the ‘Pushpa’ walk, the signature ‘Saami Saami’ step, Pushpa’s hand gesture way before the movie even hit the theatres. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the evidence here:

Advertisement

This skillfully concocted and edited video is shared by a YouTuber, who has a channel named ‘Edits MukeshG.’ Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 4.6 lakh views and roughly 31,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with emojis and comments that manage to carry on the laughter even beyond the runtime of the video.

One user complimented Tom’s dancing skill and wrote, “What a great dancer TOM.” Another tagged the video as “proof” that director Sukumar was a huge fan of Tom and Jerry. One user claimed that they “Can’t stop laughing” watching the video.

Pushpa: The Rise was released on December 17, 2021, and has managed to garner immense appreciation and love for what the confluence of Allu Arjun and Director Sukumar created. This movie marks the reunion between the two artists, who before this, had worked together and made Arya and Arya 2, which also turned out to be blockbuster hits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.