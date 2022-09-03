WATCH: Python Coils Around Girl’s foot, Steals Shoe

Pythons are excellent hunters who can spread poison inside their prey with their sharp fangs, killing them instantly. However, a few videos that emerge on social media reveal people tackling snakes like they are domestic pets. Recently, a video that left netizens stunned showed a similar incident, where a girl can be seen engaged in a fun play with a huge Burmese python.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐍Ꮗ Ꭷ Ꮢ Ꮭ Ꮄ ᎧᎦ Ꮥ Ꮑ Ꮧ Ꮶ Ꮛ Ꮥ🐍 (@world_of_snakes_)

The video that was uploaded on Instagram, by an account named World of Snakes, showed a lethal Burmese python coiled around a girl’s foot. However, the girl seemed unafraid as she smiled and continued to drag the serpent along with her.

As the video progressed, social media users were amazed to discover the brave girl trying to lift the python with her bare hands as the reptile refused to unwrap itself from her foot. The girl, who appears to be working at a reptile store, is helped by a fellow employee who carries the python away in his hands.

However, adding a little harmless twist to the video, the girl is seen hopping on one leg and approaching the other employee. It is later disclosed that the snake had got hold of her shoe. She finally manages to retrieve her shoe from the grips of the reptile and wears it.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

The hilarious video has earned funny reactions from social media users who wasted no time in reacting in the comment section. One user wrote, “Naughty fella,” while another joked, “When you are attached to the person.”

Many times people are seen having an enjoyable time with snakes and such videos often emerge on social media. In another such video, which went viral recently, a toddler was seen frolicking around with a giant Carpet Cobra, pulling it by its tail and even taking the serpent to bed.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here