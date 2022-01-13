WATCH: Python Crosses Busy Street in Kochi As Commuters Turn into Spectators

Snakes are undoubtedly one of the most feared species, and most of us would prefer to admire their beauty from far off. One of the most notorious snakes, the python, is as fascinating as it’s scary. Of late, snake enthusiasts have been equipped with social media and the internet to show the magnificent reptile going about its daily affairs in its natural habitat. However, crossing busy public roads is certainly not included in them. So when a python crosses a busy street, causing traffic to come to a standstill, it is sure to become instantly viral. And that is exactly what happened in Kochi, Kerala.

An enormous python decided to cross the road near Kalamassery in Kochi which caused traffic to come to a halt for a few minutes. A video of the uncommon sight has gone viral.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15Hd4fxx40k

Recorded by a bystander, the video shows a nearly two-meter-long Indian rock python slithering on the road. The python seemed to have fed recently and hence had reduced speed and mobility while crossing the road. All cars and two-wheelers on both sides of the road stopped to let the snake pass. Some got out of their vehicles and started filming it with their phone cameras. They were also seen urging other vehicles to stop in order to let the serpent pass. The python took almost 5 minutes to cross over to the other side of the road. According to an Indian Express report, the incident happened on the busy Seaport-Airport Road near Kalamassery in Kochi around 11 pm on Sunday night.

The video was shared by many on their social media handles and created quite a buzz online. While some joked about how the python must have felt like a celebrity, others lauded the people in the traffic for allowing the snake to pass peacefully and not letting it run over by a vehicle.

https://twitter.com/sandeeproy1/status/1480769983713972227

What do you think about the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.