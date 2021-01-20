Watch: Pythons Entangled Inside JCB Rescued by Officials in Odisha

An incident that has left many scared and stunned occurred in Odisha recently after two pythons were found entangled in a JCB. The deadly reptiles were rescued with the help of locals and snake rescue experts. They were later released in a nearby forest around the area. This was done in the presence of forest officials. According to a report published in the Indian Express, the incident happened during a beautification project that was underway at the water reservoir in Paligumula village of Berhampur.

The driver of the JCB machine revealed that they spotted the big snakes while they were digging the soil in the canal. He anticipates that the snakes would have been hibernating there as the temperature has dipped significantly in the state.

He also revealed that one of the snakes became aggressive and made attempts to attack the people present at the spot. Eventually, snake rescue experts were called. With the help from locals and experts, both the pythons were removed from the machine. Swadhin Kumar Sahu, a snake rescue expert who was a part of the team, mentioned that one of the pythons was a massive 11 feet long reptile, while the other one was seven feet long.

When the rescue operation was started, the two snakes were in an entangled condition in the JCB. The entire process of removing the snakes from the machine’s bonnet took more than four hours, reported news agency ANI.

Elaborating upon the entire process, Swadhin revealed that the smaller snake was easily removed from the JCB. However, the longer snake was terribly stuck in the machine and it took them over four hours to get him out. He also stressed upon how the team was able to reach within half an hour of receiving the call. The rescue expert said, “We got a call at 9 PM and we reached there by 9:30 PM.”

