1-MIN READ

WATCH: Quarantined Stunt Professionals 'Beating' Each Other From Home is a Work of Art

Screenshot from video tweeted by @RexChapman.

In the funny and creative clip, the stunt professionals have all shot videos of them from their homes getting hit by someone or something and assaulting in revenge.

People have been utilizing their grey matter to come up with innovative ways to make quarantine time fun. New challenges, new posts and cool trends have been showing us how to steer clear of the tough times.

In a recent initiative, various stuntmen and women have come together to create a funny video. The nearly 3-minute long clip has gone viral across several social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

In the funny and creative clip, the stunt professionals have all shot videos of them from their homes getting hit by someone or something and assaulting in revenge. The video has been edited to look as if one person has been hitting the next.

While some have used their acrobatic skills and muscle power to attack, others notched up the scale. One unleashed their dog and another stuntman even flung a cooking pan. The highest amount of attention attracted a person flinging his child as a weapon and the kid screams in utter horror.

A person was even stopped mid-fling to sanitize his hands.

Twitter was readily amused by the video.

One user commented, “I love the stupidity and genius being generated at this weird time”. Another wrote, “That one using disinfectant before hitting”.

“Ok the dog scared me tho,” read another comment.

Here are some other comments on the thread:

