WATCH: Queen's Guard Yelling at Tourist For Touching His Horse Triggers Debate

In a rare incident, a Queen’s guard mounted on a horseback outside Buckingham Palace was recorded screaming at a tourist, who tried posing next to him. Now, the video has taken the internet by storm and has sparked the debate over the necessity of him screaming so badly. As per media reports, a similar incident happened twice with two different women. While the video of the first incident was shared on TikTok, another came to the limelight after it was posted on twitter. As per a recent Insider report, the first incident happened with the mother of TikTok user Ethan, who swore to never return to London.

Now, the latest video was tweeted by a user named Figen, with the caption, “He scared me for a moment too.” The now-viral video shows a member of the Horse Guard breaking his silence to bawl at a woman who touched the reins of his horse. It opens by showing a female tourist posing next to a royal guard in his complete uniform mounted on a horseback, who is stationed outside Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s guard was sitting on his horse with a stone face, till the time the woman tourist was just standing. However, with an intention to pose better, as soon as the woman touched the reins of his horse, the guard could be heard bawling suddenly, “Stand back from the Queen’s lifeguard, don’t touch the reins!”

He scared me for a moment too. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/6dD8Fmx62q — Figen (@TheFigen) July 31, 2022

The video shows that his sudden and high-pitched command sent the woman hurrying back in shock. The guard was so loud that even his horse was shaken by his scream and started lunging forward and then sideways. His attitude has left the netizens questioning the reason behind his aggressive behaviour. One user commented, “The shouting was unnecessary! He could have spoken with a less aggressive tone of voice!” Another commented, “He needs to eliminate coffee completely!! Poor woman.” Apart from users criticizing the guard for his behaviour, few also sympathized with him. One user wrote, “You don’t mess with the guards, you know it, you don’t do it in your country and you don’t in the others. They’re special forces soldiers, not tourist’s clowns.”

