1-min read

WATCH: Quick-Thinking Mother Saves Her Child's Life Who Fell in a Manhole in Russia

In a frightening scene that was captured on CCTV cameras, a toddler fell through a manhole after its cover caved in. The incident occurred in St Petersburg, Russia.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
WATCH: Quick-Thinking Mother Saves Her Child's Life Who Fell in a Manhole in Russia
Screenshot from video tweeted by @RT_com.

A horrifying incident of a toddler falling into a manhole has been captured on CCTV surveillance. The incident occurred after the manhole’s lid caved in and the toddler slipped inside it, while his mother was walking with his stroller right beside him.

In a frightening scene that was captured on CCTV cameras, a toddler fell through a manhole after its cover caved in. The incident occurred in St Petersburg, Russia, RT.com reported.

The toddler was casually walking with his mother on the street when the accident happened. The mother was pushing the pram ahead of her when the child, walking right beside her, stepped on the cover of the manhole for a brief second. And just then the cover gave in, the toddler fell straight inside the hole.

The mother used her presence in mind and started the rescue operation. She quickly removed the cover from the manhole and leaned in as much as possible. Some passersby rushed to help the mother on seeing the toddler slip inside the manhole. Finally, with the help of the passersby, the mother successfully pulled out her child.

Although the child appeared to be fine when pulled out of the manhole, it is unclear if the child suffered any injuries.

Twitter users hailed the mother for her quick thinking to save the child.

Some even pointed out the carelessness of the development authorities and questioned their work. “The council has some explaining to do about that manhole and someone is going to be fired,” wrote one user.

