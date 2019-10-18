Watch: Quick Thinking Train Drivers in West Bengal Save Freely Roaming Elephants
The alertness and quick thinking of two train drivers in West Bengal saved the life of an elephant roaming around the railway tracks.
The alertness and quick thinking of two train drivers in West Bengal saved the life of an elephant roaming around the railway tracks.
The twitter account of Alipurduar Division, N.F.Railway tweeted a video with the caption,
'Today morning at 8.30 hrs, #AlertCrew of 55726 Dn Sri Uttam Barua & D.D.Kumar suddenly noticed that a Wild Elephant was walking along the track at Km 71/7 betn NKB- CLD & stopped train immediately with Emergency brake'.
Today morning at 8.30 hrs, #AlertCrew of 55726 Dn Sri Uttam Barua & D.D.Kumar suddenly noticed that a Wild Elephant was walking along the track at Km 71/7 betn NKB- CLD & stopped train immediately with Emergency brake. @RailNf @wti_org_india @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/EkSFEW9KGe— DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) October 14, 2019
The incident occurred between Nagrakata to Chalsa Jn. The crew, who spotted an elephant walking along the track, showed their attentiveness and pulled the emergency brakes in the last minute to save the jumbo.
The two drivers have been praised on social media for their responsiveness. People have also urged the authorities to reward the two and make the train drivers aware of such incidents while navigating through forest areas.
Since posted, the video has garnered 11k views and close to 500 likes.
However, before this, a few days ago, a video of an elephant hit by the engine of a train has created outrage in Bengal. The elephant was hit by a Siliguri-Dhubri Intercity Express when the animal was crossing the railway track. The preparedness of the authorities to save and protect wildlife that crosses rail tracks to get from one part of the forest to another was deeply questioned.
