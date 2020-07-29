BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Watch Quintuplets Score Five Perfect Shots in a Row in Unique Basketball Challenge

One by one, each sibling attempts to score a basket and then passes the ball along to the other

The video shows five siblings, who’re quintuplets, showing a shooting drill they’ve probably perfected over the years went viral and gathered more than 3 million views.

It is rare to see quintuplets and it is even more rare to see them doing something together, perfectly.

However, one such video has left netizens completely surprised. In a video shared by basketball player Sam Bova, one can see the siblings having their day out with some fun game.

Announcing that he is a quintuplet, Sam shared a video showing him playing basketball along with his four siblings. If you are surprised about the fact of them being a quintuplet, maybe you should watch the video to see what follows next.

All the siblings can be seen playing basketball, standing in five different locations in their house.

Two can be seen standing on the ground, while one is peeping from the video and the other two are standing on the roof at two different platforms.

However, despite being at five locations, all of them scored a perfect basket, one after another in a row.

"I’m a quintuplet. My siblings and I have all grown up playing basketball. This is the result," the caption of the video read.

The 27-second video has gathered three million views in no time, with more than one lakh likes. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the siblings for a perfect day out at the court. A user also asked about how many tries the siblings had to take to get the perfect video,

to which Sam replied, "2."

Here are some of the reactions:

What do you think of this video?

