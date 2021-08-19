Watch: Rahul Gandhi Meets Kerala Nurse Who Was Present During His Birth

On his trip to his constituency in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi met the nurse who witnessed his birth and held him in her hands moments after he was born. Rajamma Vavathil was appointed as a nurse at Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital when the Congress leader was born in 1970.

A video of the hearty moment was shared by the Congress Kerala Committee through their official Twitter handle and is going viral. In the video, a humble and frail Rajamma is seen exclaiming how eager she was to meet Rahul and is simply delighted to finally meet him.

Sharing the video, the committee, in the caption, wrote, “The wholesome love and affection from Rajamma, who was a nurse at Holy Family Hospital, Delhi, where Shri Rahul Gandhi was born.”

The wholesome love and affection from Rajamma Amma who was a nurse at Delhi’s holy family hospital where Shri @RahulGandhi was born. pic.twitter.com/fMCDNIsUio— Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) August 17, 2021

“Before you could see him, I saw him. He is my son. He was born in front of me,” Rajamma told Rahul’s security officials proudly. She offered Rahul a box of sweets, which he politely accepted. Rajamma conveyed her regret saying, “I want to give you so many things from my home, but you have no time. I understand that.” Rajamma also enquired after Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s well-being and conveyed her regards to them.

The video has, since then, received more than 26,000 views and a plethora of likes and comments. “No words. This is just so authentic and heart-warming,” wrote one user. Another wrote, “Pure love and affection from a mother to a son." One user said, “Feelings make a leader; machination makes a monster."

Rahul was on a three-day visit to Wayanad in Kerala, where he unveiled Mahatma Gandhi’s effigy at Gandhi Park in Mananthavady. He also inaugurated two drinking water projects in Padinjarathara and Kattunaika. Recently, Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was suspended on account of a picture shared by him that violated the norms of the micro-blogging giant.

