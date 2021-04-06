WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Takes 9-Year-Old Aspiring Kerala Pilot On Cockpit Tour, Says 'No Dream Too Big'

For nine-year-old Advait Sumesh, becoming a pilot is a cherished dream and for the little boy, a trip inside the coveted flight cockpit was something that he must have harboured for a long time and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently took the young kid out to check out a plane’s cockpit area, to help him revisit his dream once more. The video of Gandhi’s interaction with the kid, which was shared by the former on his Instagram account, has gone viral with netizens praising the Gandhi scion for his gesture.

Gandhi took the boy to the cockpit of his chartered flight where he along the pilot of the plane explaining the working mechanism of the flight to the boy.

Gandhi, who is campaigning for the the United Democratic Front led by Congress in poll-bound Kerala for the past two days met the boy at a tea stall in Keezhurkunnu, in Kannur district and struck up a conversation. He posted the video of his interaction with the boy on his Instagram handle.

Reports said that the boy impressed Gandhi with his English and Hindi speaking skills and the latter went on to ask him about his hopes and aspirations. The boy reportedly told him, “I want to fly, I dream to become a pilot."

So the next day, the Congress leader made the required arrangements to bring the boy and his father to the Calicut International airport where his chartered flight was kept and brought the duo to the cockpit. A video shared on Instagram by Gandhi showed a female pilot sitting at the cockpit. Gandhi welcomes the kid on board and starts to explain the mechanisms involved in flying a plane. The boy also askes questions and listens with rapt attention as Gandhi goes on explaining.

Sharing the video of the interaction, Gandhi wrote on Instagram, " No dream is too big….We’ve taken the first step to make Advait’s dream come true. Now it is our duty to create a society & a structure that will give him every opportunity to fly."