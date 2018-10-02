English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH: Railway Employees Organise Flash Mob to Spread Gandhi's Message of Swachh Bharat
Putting Swachh Bharat Mission on the 'right track'.
(Image: Twitter/@PiyushGoyalOffc)
The year-long celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi have already begun. Coincidentally, it also marks the fourth year of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, which was launched on October 2. And while everyone joined the celebratory bandwagon, employees at the Indian railways decided to create awareness about Swachh Bharat Mission through a flash mob.
In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, 70 railway employees organised a flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.
The video shows the employees dancing to a medley of songs including Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka to Rang De Basanti. Naturally, the internet was amused and thought that the gesture was heartening.
In the spirit of the Swachh Bharat Mission, 70 Railway employees organised a flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness ahead of #GandhiJayanti. pic.twitter.com/SMhXz23xj4
— Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) October 1, 2018
Great initiative.. One-off may not create impact, but anything planned and persistent can bring change — Reema Shah (@Reema_rri) October 2, 2018
It's really very inspiring !!
— Hemant Kumar Singh (@HemantKrSingh9) October 1, 2018
a perfect blend of latest fads and nationalism. — Nrependra (@NrependraD) October 2, 2018
Keep up the momentum. To make Every Railway station in India clean and Tidy
— Sunillduttms (@sunillduttms) October 2, 2018
Fantastic work. Things are in the right path for our country, 'Bharat' — Karthick Shanmugam (@karthick_sk65) October 2, 2018
Great initiative sir. You are doing wonderful job. Thanks for your effort.
— Devesh Sharma (@deveshsharma4u) October 2, 2018
