WATCH: Railway Employees Organise Flash Mob to Spread Gandhi's Message of Swachh Bharat



In the spirit of the Swachh Bharat Mission, 70 Railway employees organised a flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness ahead of #GandhiJayanti. pic.twitter.com/SMhXz23xj4

The year-long celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi have already begun. Coincidentally, it also marks the fourth year of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, which was launched on October 2. And while everyone joined the celebratory bandwagon, employees at the Indian railways decided to create awareness about Swachh Bharat Mission through a flash mob.In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, 70 railway employees organised a flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.The video shows the employees dancing to a medley of songs including Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka to Rang De Basanti. Naturally, the internet was amused and thought that the gesture was heartening.