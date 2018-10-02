GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

WATCH: Railway Employees Organise Flash Mob to Spread Gandhi's Message of Swachh Bharat

Putting Swachh Bharat Mission on the 'right track'.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WATCH: Railway Employees Organise Flash Mob to Spread Gandhi's Message of Swachh Bharat
(Image: Twitter/@PiyushGoyalOffc)
Loading...
The year-long celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi have already begun. Coincidentally, it also marks the fourth year of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, which was launched on October 2. And while everyone joined the celebratory bandwagon, employees at the Indian railways decided to create awareness about Swachh Bharat Mission through a flash mob.

In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, 70 railway employees organised a flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

The video shows the employees dancing to a medley of songs including Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka to Rang De Basanti. Naturally, the internet was amused and thought that the gesture was heartening. 

















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...