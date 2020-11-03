Watch: Railways' 'Smooth' Train Ride That Passed 'Water-glass Test' Has Desi Twitter Divided

Is a super-fast train also smooth-running and free of erratic jerks possible? Indian Railways say yes!

Recently, the Indian Railways department spent six months and Rs 40 crores on an extensive track maintenance project. The 130 km stretch to benefit from this work is now so smooth and trouble-free that a glass full of water placed on the surface doesn’t even spill once during the journey.

The glass water test was posted on Twitter by the Railways official page. In the post, a glass is filled to the brim with water and placed on a surface (probably in the inspection coach at the end of the train). One can see the train speeding on the tracks, with a clear view outside. But it’s not the view of the fields one is supposed to notice, but the glass that remains full and steady on the table. No spillage occurs even once. It is reported that the train was travelling from Bengaluru to Mysore at a speed of over 100 km/h speed on the freshly renovated tracks.

According to NDTV, the work done on the tracks include insertions, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments. The video has been viewed over 71,000 times with hundreds of responses. Most comments are people fascinated with the unbelievable video.

The video was also retweeted by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

However, many people pointed out the test cannot be taken as a fact due to something very visible in the video. The camera is still shaking extensively as a result of a shaky journey. The water on the table remains still due to certain laws of Physics.

"That’s because of surface tension not smooth tracks," a user pointed out. To this, another responded, "This looks like some observation coach or something for you royal VIPs n higher govt.officials… plz do same experiment with all this glass n all in non AC second class and send videos for true test of smooth journey.."

A user pointed out how this is more similar to "jugaad" than actual proof. "For god sake also share sensor data (vibration, etc.) in graphical form along with this "water" test. It makes things look professional."

Beside inviting doubts and questions over the authenticity of the claim, the viral post was mostly hailed by netizens, who wished more of such similar developments in the coming days.