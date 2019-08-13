Watch: Rainwater Gushes Through Ceiling into Busy London Luton Airport
The leak forced passengers to disembark as flights were delayed.
The leak forced passengers to disembark as flights were delayed.
London Luton Airport witnessed a bizarre sight on Friday after rainwater was seen gushing through the ceiling forcing passengers to stop in their tracks and film the incident on their mobile phone cameras. In the video that soon went viral on social media, one can see that rainwater is pouring through the ceiling of the busy terminal of the airport, forming puddles, as stunned travellers wait and look, while some of them can be seen filming the incident as well.
According to Euro News, the incident followed a period of heavy rain and strong winds that caused disruption across the UK.
The leak forced passengers to disembark as flights were delayed, reported The Sun, adding that rainwater kept pouring for about 15 minutes, resulting in people getting drenched and puddles forming on the ground.
Raining indoors luton airport #lutonairport pic.twitter.com/OgO9J9yr3W— dhiran (@dizzdt) August 9, 2019
Here's how people reacted to the video:
The worst airport in the country @LDNLutonAirport 😂 https://t.co/TbyyqdM2zq— James Neal (@JamesNeal91) August 9, 2019
OMG! That is ridiculous!— Don Hood (@Donhood7) August 9, 2019
Lucky in India we have not had such an episode— Anuradha Gaikwad (@anuradhagd) August 12, 2019
Apparently we’re the 8th plane in the queue at Luton waiting to disembark. Joy of joys!— Sarah Clay: Social Media for your customers (@CurlyClay) August 9, 2019
Luton Airport took to Twitter to apologise for the delay and attributed the leak to "a period of unprecedented rainfall".
August 9, 2019
According to Euro News, some festivals in the UK have been cancelled after the unseasonal weather. The report further said that around 1,500 residents in the UK's Whaley Bridge had to be evacuated when heavy rain damaged a nearby dam earlier this month.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Celebrates Rakshabandhan with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's Family
- Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review: Alexa, Add This to my Shopping Cart
- Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes Do the Backflip Like a Boss in New Video
- Indians Across the Country are Helping Kashmiris Away From Home 'Celebrate Eid'
- India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer Best for No. 4 and Rishabh Pant Should be at 5: Gavaskar