Watch: Rainwater Gushes Through Ceiling into Busy London Luton Airport

London Luton Airport witnessed a bizarre sight on Friday after rainwater was seen gushing through the ceiling forcing passengers to stop in their tracks and film the incident on their mobile phone cameras. In the video that soon went viral on social media, one can see that rainwater is pouring through the ceiling of the busy terminal of the airport, forming puddles, as stunned travellers wait and look, while some of them can be seen filming the incident as well.

According to Euro News, the incident followed a period of heavy rain and strong winds that caused disruption across the UK.

The leak forced passengers to disembark as flights were delayed, reported The Sun, adding that rainwater kept pouring for about 15 minutes, resulting in people getting drenched and puddles forming on the ground.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Luton Airport took to Twitter to apologise for the delay and attributed the leak to "a period of unprecedented rainfall".

According to Euro News, some festivals in the UK have been cancelled after the unseasonal weather. The report further said that around 1,500 residents in the UK's Whaley Bridge had to be evacuated when heavy rain damaged a nearby dam earlier this month.

