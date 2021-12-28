WATCH: Rajasthan Dalit Family Hires Helicopter to Bring Groom Home for the First Time

While the Dalit community still keeps bearing the brunt of oppression, an interesting development that breaks the shackles of age-old regressive norms took place in the Barmer district of Rajasthan. A private chopper was hired by a Dalit family to fly the bride home for the first time. This was done in accordance with a wish expressed by the groom’s mother to have her daughter-in-law flown home in a chopper, reported the Times of India. The wish could have been a hit and miss opportunity as the first chopper booked to do the job backed out at the eleventh hour. Unwilling to forgo the wish, the family shelled out an extra ₹1 lakh to hire another chopper.

Tarun Meghwal, who belongs to the Dalit community, got married to Dhiya in close vicinity to the Pakistan border in Barmer district on December 14. Following which the couple flew by chopper to Jasedhar Dham near the groom’s house. Once the chopper readied to land, it faced an out of control crowd, forcing the pilot to abandon the landing. It was only after the police intervened and controlled the crowd that the chopper carrying the groom and the bride was able to land. A retired teacher told the Times of India that belonging to a backward community, it was very appreciable the way the bride had been flown in aboard a chopper.

This incident takes place during the time grooms from the Dalit community still get assaulted for riding a horse to their marriage. Last year in February, Aakash Kotiya, a Dalit groom from Palanpur was forced to dismount his horse and allegedly beaten up by upper caste people.

Although the Constitution does not allow caste-based discrimination and untouchability, oppression of Dalits, who are viewed as being too low to even be part of the caste system, is one of the most repelling but enduring realities of Indian culture.

