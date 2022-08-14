WATCH: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Positivity Reflected In This Viral Dance Clip

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning. The investor had been dubbed “India’s Warren Buffet.” Not just for stocks and investing, the founder of India’s newest airline Akasa Air was known for his spirit. A recent video of him, which is now going viral, is proof of the same. Uploaded on Twitter by user Keshav Arora, the video shows his undefeated enthusiasm as he can be seen dancing away to glory.

He can be seen sitting in a wheelchair. This is because he struggled with diabetes. “I don’t want to remember this day as a sad day Yes, RJ passed away but this will clip will always be there in my heart which shows how happy he was,” read the caption of the video. Have a look for yourself:

I don't want to remember this day as a sad day Yes, RJ passed away but this will clip will always be there in my heart which shows how happy he was. pic.twitter.com/jpaOhFrLvN — Keshav Arora (@CommerceGuruu) August 14, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to garner nearly 38K views. “How much mental strength is required when you have crores of rupees still helpless and you knew your health is deteriorating and even though keep working enjoying life …RESPECT,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Let’s remember the legend and savour this clip. He has given a Beauti message here that while you slog for wealth and fame, learn to live and enjoy every day of your life.”

If sources are to be believed, the investor was brought to the Breach Candy Hospital at 6:45 AM and was declared dead. He was suffering from multiple health issues including kidney ailments and had been discharged from the hospital a few weeks ago, they said. Both a trader and a chartered accountant, and one of the richest men in the country, he was last seen in public at Akasa Air’s launch. Jhunjhunwala was also chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech, as well as a director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, and Geojit Financial Services.

As the news of his death went viral, people on social media mourned the loss of Jhunjhunwala. “An inspiration to millions of stock market traders and investors, Sark Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has left us. He will be remembered and lived in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace sir,” wrote a Twitter user.

