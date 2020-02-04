Watch: Rakhi Sawant Travels to China to 'Kill Coronavirus', Asks PM Modi to 'Pray' for Her

While the world struggles to fight the coronavirus outbreak, for Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant it seems to be an easy task to eradicate the fatal virus.

The actor has often been in the limelight for her controversial and bizarre remarks, including her social media content. Maintaining the trend, the actor has once again surfaced for her latest video of visiting China to 'kill coronavirus'.

Sounds absurd? Well, it's exactly that.

In a viral video posted on her Instagram, Rakhi was seen seating inside a flight and wearing a 'Chinese' brown-coloured cap, when she shot a selfie video.

She started of by saying that she was travelling to China, to kill "all the coronavirus."

Turning her camera towards her fellow passengers she implied that they were her "many warriors" and together they would eradicate the deadly virus.

"Let's go to China and kill the virus," she said while addressing her co-passenger, who seemed to agree with her in a good-humour.

Eventually she also addressed PM Modi, urging him to "pray for her" and since now "no one will fall sick."

She even went on to state that she has ordered some " special medicines from NASA", which will help her in her venture.

While she repeated her purpose of visiting China on and on, an air-hostess interrupted requesting her to "switch off the device."

Rakhi even promptly introduced the hostess to the audience and ended her in-flight video by saying, "She is trying to stop me from fighting for the cause."

However, after her landing, she once more recorded her surrounding while trying to utter some Chinese words. The clip also revealed a crowd of people walking around with masks tied around their faces.

China that has been grappling with the virus has reported 64 more fatalities on Tuesday — a single-day high — from the new coronavirus, raising the toll to 425, with more than 20,000 infections across the country.

