2-MIN READ

WATCH: Rare Clip of Physics Genius Sir C V Raman in Sweden to Receive Nobel Prize Goes Viral

Clip tweeted by @NobelPrize.

Clip tweeted by @NobelPrize.

Many Twitter users from India were delighted to see the clip of Sir Raman and thanked the Nobel Prize Organisation for sharing the video.

Nobel laureate Indian physicist Sir CV Raman is known for his great contributions in the study of the physical process of light scattering and discovery of the Raman effect.

He was born on November 7, 1888. In order to honour his memory, the official Twitter handle of the Nobel Prize shared a soundless clip of Sir Raman from 1930. The clip is from the time he had gone to Stockholm, Sweden to receive the Nobel prize award.

In the clip, a woman is sitting with Sir Raman while a man is standing behind them. Sir Raman can be seen speaking to the man in the clip. The duration of this clip is just 25 seconds and it has been taken from Sveriges Television — the national public television broadcaster of Sweden.

Many Twitter users from India were delighted to see the clip of Sir Raman and thanked the Nobel Prize Organisation for sharing this video. Reacting to the rare footage, a person commented, “This is the best gift for Physicists all over the world. This is rare from the rarest.”

Another person said, “Thank you @NoblePrize team for giving us this opportunity to see this great legend on screen. Raman Sir we will always be grateful to you and proud of you.”

Speaking about the clip, a Twitter user said that looking at Sir Raman on the screen made him travel back to almost a century.

It was Sir Raman’s birth anniversary on November 7 and many people paid tribute to him on the occasion. The video was also shared by former MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal.

He received a Nobel Prize in Physics on December 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. He became the first Asian to receive Nobel Prize in any branch of Science and the second Indian to receive the prestigious prize after Rabindranath Tagore won Nobel Prize in Literature.


