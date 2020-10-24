Watch: Rare Nilgiri Marten Spotted in Hilly Area Leaves Netizens in Awe

In a video that has recently surfaced on the internet, a Nilgiri marten is shown roaming around freely. The footage has been shared by Indian Administrative Services official Supriya Sahu. Even though the exact location of the place of video is not known, one can determine from the looks of it that it has been recorded in a hilly area.

Captioning the short clip, the official wrote, “Rare spotting of the beautiful & elusive Nilgiri marten shared by a friend. Found mostly in forests & grasslands of Nilgiris & Western Ghats, this Beautiful & amazing mammal has deep brown fur coat & a bright yellow throat. Listed on IUCN Red List as vulnerable #NilgiriMarten.”

Presently, the video has over five thousand views and over 500 likes. Netizens too have remarked on how it is rare to find the animal in wild these days. Sharing his personal experience, a user wrote, “Very rare sight indeed mam and so close as well. It's been ages I have seen one in the wild. Approx 2 years. Surprisingly they are very shy ones… great to get a close shot ..”

Very rare sight indeed mam and so close as well. It's been ages I have seen one in the wild. Approx 2 years. Surprisingly they are very shy ones..great to get a close shot .. — Senthil Raj Jagadeesan 🇮🇳 (@senthil_007) October 21, 2020

Another person remarked upon the uniqueness of the animal. He mentioned how the marten’s lengthy tail & walking style makes it looks ‘really beautiful’. He added, “Almighty creates each creature with some speciality. Colour combination of mammal is very nice. Only few can see these martens. Children feel unbelievable entertainment by watching such animals.”

It’s lengthy tail & walking style are really beautiful. Almighty creates each creature with some speciality. Colour combination of mammal is very nice. Only few can see these martens. Children feel unbelievable entertainment by watching such animals. Love all. pic.twitter.com/t8jDtbcCdk — SRIRAM CHEKURI (@teamauditors11) October 21, 2020

Various other users also commented on the beauty of the animal. Take a look at some of the reactions on the post:

The Nilgiri marten is the only marten species native to the southern part of India. It is usually found in the hills of Nilgiris and parts of the Western Ghats. As of now, it has been listed ‘Vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List. The rare animal mainly inhabits the shola grassland and high altitude evergreen forests. They are also occasionally spotted at mid-altitude moist deciduous forests and commercial plantations, that span across the Western Ghats in the states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.