WATCH: Rat Spooks Andalusia Parliament as Lawmakers Scramble for Higher Grounds

Commotion in parliaments is common and it often starts with the opposition leaders. However at the Andalusian Parliament in Spain, a rat made law makers scramble for cover.The video shared by Reuters on how the parliamentarians reacted to the unwelcome disruptor has gone viral. The incident occurred while the members of the Parliament were about to vote on whether Susana Diaz, the previous regional president, should be made senator for the region. The incident happened when regional speaker Marta Bosquet, while speaking at the podium, noticed a rodent. She then covered her mouth with hands in shock. Witnessing the reaction, MPs started stirring and moving away from their seats.

Here is the video:

Witnesses are said to have told local reporters that the rodent was of considerable size. However, the interruption was later resolved and the members again assembled and gave their votes in favour of Diaz.

Andalusia’s Parliament, located in Seville, contested its first elections in 1982. It consists of 109 members elected by the D’Hondt system and is currently controlled by a coalition between the People’s Party of Andalusia and Ciudadanos, Express reports.

Here are few reactions:

I am this ridiculous 😄 will go bolting out there fearing for my life— Ayesha (@ayeshasaf) July 22, 2021

One rat and they forget all sophistication 😂— Mayank (@mayankdevlal) July 22, 2021

The video of the year!— Alfonso Bonilla (@aboncar) July 22, 2021

It just wanted to be an important member of the meeting. Great job little rat. Amazing— Johan Vargas (@JohanVa41678017) July 22, 2021

The rodent has already been captured by the deratization company contracted by the Andalusian Parliament and the plenary session has resumed without further setbacks, Canadian News reports.

