WATCH: Ravan Breaks into Bhangra During 'Punjabi' Ramlila, Video Amuses Internet

Can you keep Punjabi music out of anything? Well, now that we have seen a video of a 'Ravan' performing Bhangra during Ramlila, we are certain that we can't. Dussehra 2021 was celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm across the country and we all saw visuals of different celebrations. But what caught a lot of other social media users' attention was a video of a Ramlila from Punjab where Ravan was seen performing on the popular Punjabi number Mittran Da Naa Chalda on stage. The video, which was shared online by Twitter user @AdnanAliKhan555, belonged to Ropar district in Punjab and has now gone viral.

The 30-second-video features the Ravan holding a modern gun (a toy gun, of course!). Watch the clip here:

Kra lao Punjab vich Ramayan🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/f3MxQZQhjM— ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) October 13, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has received over 26 thousand views along with nearly 800 likes on Twitter. Amused by the clip, users shared their reactions in the reply to this video. While some users were happily surprised to watch this Punjabi style Ramlila, others pointed that there was nothing new about such antics. Posting his comment, a user highlighted that such acts are common in rural parts of the country and shared his childhood experience of watching Ramlila.

It's quite normal in rural areas. I still remember that in my childhood late 90's my village was doing Ramayan every year and to entertain people Hanuman Ji was doing some tricks or Ravan and Ram ji had some funny punchlines. And those jhankis in between the episodes.— Broken Soul (@DeadpoolKaPapa) October 13, 2021

“Sending Prabhu Deva over. Let Ravan be truly represented by the Makkal's MJ,” wrote a user in his reaction. While many users said that the video made their day.

Another user shared a video of a similar Ramlila where Ravan was dancing on Punjabi number and had his own bike. After all, he was king!

3-4 ਸਾਲ ਰਾਮਲੀਲਾ ਤੇ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਪੂਰਾ ਜਲੂਸ ਨਿਕਲਣ ਲੱਗ ਪਿਆ ਪਤਾ ਨਹੀ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀਆ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਬਦਲ ਗਈਆ ਜਾਂ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਭਾਵਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ ਮੰਨੋਰੰਜਨ ਬਢ ਕੇ ਰਿਹ ਗਈ pic.twitter.com/QbBCVMLmfN— 𝐔𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@UttamSingh983) October 13, 2021

Check some other reactions here:

I actually loved it https://t.co/RZOteLnWcF— Priyanka Lahiri (@PriyankaLahiri_) October 14, 2021

Best thing I’ve seen today😂😂 https://t.co/v688TZV81g— Deepanshu Malhotra (@daddydeep7) October 14, 2021

Balle balle, says Ravana, as he slaps his thighs and prances on the stage in this Ram Leela in Punjabi !!! https://t.co/b9o2WBEzMC— Vivek Sengupta (@vsengupta) October 14, 2021

Dussehra 2021 was celebrated with the burning of Ravan effigies across the country. The festival and the burning of effigies symbolises the victory of good over evil as it was on this day that Lord Rama defeated and killed the demon king Ravana.

